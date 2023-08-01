bert castro.jpeg

Bert Castro, president and CEO of the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation.

Plans for an animal breeding and care center northeast of Pima Mine Road are in the works despite delays caused by COVID-19, said Bert Castro, president and CEO of the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation.

ACNC, which operates the Phoenix Zoo, signed a lease agreement with Freeport-McMoRan in 2018 for 1,120 acres primarily in unincorporated Pima County, a portion of which lies in Sahuarita. They plan to establish a conservation management center to focus on preserving and breeding critically endangered species, including gazelles, Mexican gray wolves, cheetahs, giraffes and rhinos.



