Plans for an animal breeding and care center northeast of Pima Mine Road are in the works despite delays caused by COVID-19, said Bert Castro, president and CEO of the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation.
ACNC, which operates the Phoenix Zoo, signed a lease agreement with Freeport-McMoRan in 2018 for 1,120 acres primarily in unincorporated Pima County, a portion of which lies in Sahuarita. They plan to establish a conservation management center to focus on preserving and breeding critically endangered species, including gazelles, Mexican gray wolves, cheetahs, giraffes and rhinos.
Elements of the proposed project also include a drive-thru animal safari park, a water reclamation riparian reserve and an interpretive learning center that will teach visitors about the importance of conservation and educational facilities for training aspiring conservation scientists.
The ACNC received its preliminary development constraint evaluation July 13 and Castro said he was pleased to see there were no surprises.
"That kind of provides us with discussion and context with regards to federal, state and local permitting processes, like there's going to have to be an archeological survey on the property. We've got to look at zoning. We've got to look at water supply and septic. This document really tells us all the things we need to consider before we start any development in there. So it goes over all kinds of stuff like the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act," Castro said.
The next step will be to circle back to the Town of Sahuarita and Pima County to talk with their planning and zoning and flood control divisions, Castro said. There will also be some more surveying done.
"You've got to do your due diligence and make sure that we understand the property really well before we invest money in the property," Castro said. "That's kind of what we've been doing this summer, and the summer is really a kind of a hard time to get a hold of everybody...So we're slowly moving forward and just keeping at it."
He suspects they are a couple of years behind their schedule. Construction was originally expected to begin in 2025.
"But our board is still very, very excited about this project. We think it'll be great for economic development and Southern Arizona. From an educational and mission standpoint, it's certainly going to be a really great extension to what we're doing here at the zoo," Castro said.
The area is about 10 times the size of the Phoenix Zoo and about the same size as Quail Creek’s developed and undeveloped areas. The bulk of the property is northeast of Pima Mine Road and Nogales Highway. The southern part of the property ends just north of Walden Grove High School.
Some preliminary designs have been created and they've talked to donors, Castro said.
At a May 2022 Sahuarita Town Council meeting, Castro estimated the start-up cost would be $12 million and the annual operational cost would be about $500,000.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone