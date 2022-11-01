Sahuarita hosts Walden Grove on Friday night, marking the first time the varsity football teams will face each other in the regular season since an on-field fight in 2015.
"Our program's in a different place than it was then," Walden Grove head coach Corey Noble said. "We've successfully played the last several years at the freshman and sophomore level, and it's long overdue that we get this opportunity to play at the varsity level, have our two teams in the town compete against each other, bring everybody out and make a huge event out of it."
Both teams are trending in the opposite direction, with Sahuarita winless at 0-8, and Walden Grove at 6-2, riding a five-game winning streak.
For senior Caleb Lyden, the success the Red Wolves have had this season was never in question, even after being down 1-2.
"I don't know if there was a turning point. I think this whole season, we've all had a pretty positive attitude. So even with the losses that we've had, it hasn't really affected us negatively."
As Walden Grove makes a final push for the state playoffs, Noble doesn't want his players looking past Sahuarita to its final regular season game against Catalina Foothills, with whom they share first place atop the 4A Gila region.
But he also cannot ignore that reaching the playoffs is a team expectation this season, and the rivalry with Sahuarita is the next step in achieving that.
"There's no week where we don't talk about those things and those expectations, but it's in our process: What can we control right now to achieve those expectations. They're not goals, they're expectations."
The renewal of the rivalry with Sahuarita gives Walden Grove a chance to bring the Copper Cup — awarded to the winning team — back to Walden Grove for not only the first time since 2015, but the first time ever.
“If what was on the line was just the win and all those things would be big, but we want to bring that trophy home too, absolutely,” Noble said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone