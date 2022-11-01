Smith

Walden Grove's Gabriel Smith has good protection as he unleashes the ball against Sahuaro on Oct. 14. 

 Rick McCallum Special to the Sahuarita Sun

Sahuarita hosts Walden Grove on Friday night, marking the first time the varsity football teams will face each other in the regular season since an on-field fight in 2015.

"Our program's in a different place than it was then," Walden Grove head coach Corey Noble said. "We've successfully played the last several years at the freshman and sophomore level, and it's long overdue that we get this opportunity to play at the varsity level, have our two teams in the town compete against each other, bring everybody out and make a huge event out of it."



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?