Sahuarita Unified School District received a grant through the Pima Early Education Program to provide scholarships for families to attend their Early Childhood Center Program.
The grant will reimburse the Early Childhood Center program tuition costs not to exceed $264,000.
The funding will provide scholarships for 20 students to participate in the 10-month, early childcare program. The scholarships are for full tuition for the half-time program, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Applications are open and so far, the district has approved nine applications. The scholarships are open to families with 4 and 5 year olds who have financial need.
Those interested in applying can stop by the Early Childhood Center, 16170 S. Starlight View Lane, to pick up an application or visit the SUSD website to download the application.