Team wins

Meet the team: Myles Lux, Keagan Forehand, Caellum Johnston, Ian Collier, Levy Romo, Ethan Conn, Mykah Marquez, Mateo Dominguez, Christian Ordaz, Kasen Fox, Lukas Pereira, Mason Petty, and Austin Quintero.

 

 Courtesy Daniel Quintero

The U12 RSL-AZ Southern Arizona 10 Boys Petty Red Team found gold out west over the weekend at the 2021 Carlsbad Coastal Classic in Southern California.

They placed second in their bracket after two draws and one win, earning enough points to play in the championship game. After regular time expired, the game went into a penalty shootout, and the RSL boys took the win, 4-3.

The boys showed great heart and determination to come back two times and once from a 2-0 halftime deficit to score three goals in 12 minutes to get them in the championship game and win Sunday night, Coach Daniel Quintero said.

Join the online forum

Tags