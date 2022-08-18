BAJA Sporting Club, known for its successful winter softball leagues in Green Valley, wants to be known for something else, too — giving away money.
The 300-member group is looking to make grants to youth groups, clubs, organizations and schools along the Interstate 19 corridor — Nogales to Sahuarita.
The goal is to encourage young athletes by providing sporting opportunities to develop “physical skills, self-reliance, self-confidence, sportsmanship, leadership and goal-setting skills leading to an active lifestyle.”
This is the first year BAJA is funding grants and the club hopes to increase the amount available for grants in coming years.
More than a sporting organization (including bowling and golf), BAJA engages in fundraising and volunteering to help local charities and civic organizations.
To apply for a grant, go to this story online and download the one-page application; they are accepting applications from Sept. 1 through Dec. 1. The BAJA Board of Directors will select grantees and funds must be spent in 2023.
