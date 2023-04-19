The Sahuarita Unified School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Ariana van Hoorebeke as assistant principal at Anza Trail School.

During their meeting on April 12, Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said the district interviewed five candidates for the position.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?