When the Dahl family moved to Sahuarita from Wisconsin in 2009, they brought the hockey culture with them — on concrete and on ice. Now, they're watching it grow.
“We grew up in Wisconsin," Beth Dahl said. "We had a bad winter and decided to move to a place that was warm. My husband’s sister had lived in Sahuarita for a couple years and we had visited and decided to give this place a try. We have been here ever since and have loved it.”
It was on their way to a soccer tournament that Beth and husband, Erik, thought about the idea of starting a hockey league.
“We’re a big hockey family. My husband and I play hockey, my nieces and nephews back in Wisconsin play hockey,” she said. "One day, we were just like, ‘We could totally do this.’”
Through the soccer program Real Sahuarita United, they met the Alvarez and Molina families, whose children would embrace the sport and go on to compete in state championships.
“Gia (Alvarez) and Gavin (Molina) played soccer together,” said Alex Molina, father to hockey players Gavin and Aiden Molina. “Now they’re inseparable.”
Gia Alvarez and Gavin Molina, both 11, attend Anza Trail School in Sahuarita.
Gia and her brother, Ayden Alvarez, had watched their stepfather Matthew Crooks play adult hockey, which piqued their interest early on.
“A handful of these kids started playing hockey because their mom or dad play. When I first married my wife, my stepkids would come and watch me play and they said hey we want to play, too,” Crooks said. “Now they’re at the age where they're playing with me and the adults.”
Gia Alvarez says she likes how she can take out her aggression on the field, whether she faces girls or boys in a game.
“It’s also a way to make friends easily. Your teammates help you be better,” she said. “As a girl, you want to show boys you can do all the stuff they can do. I step up the aggression.”
In 2014, the Dahls founded the AZ Junior Wildcats Youth Inline Hockey Club, with the goal of providing a competitive travel program for youths ages 6-18.
The Dahls established a board of directors and became a nonprofit through the Amature Athletic Union, enabling the teams to travel. Today, the teams consist of 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U and “midgets” — for kids as young as 4. Altogether, Junior Wildcats has 70 skaters.
“Our goal is to create a fun, safe and competitive environment where kids of all ages can learn the sport of hockey, enjoy a physical workout and learn to work as a team,” Beth said.
The club also works with Tucson Indoor Sports Center to grow the game through its recreational league.
“(The Dahls) invited us while I was coaching their son Wyatt,” Alex Molina said. “They sold me when they said, 'Hey, they have a bar.'”
Culture change
It was 13 years ago when the ice complex on Tucson’s east side shut down. But in July, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to spend more than $10 million for an expansion of the Kino Sports Complex that will include ice hockey rinks.
“When you think of Tucson, you don’t think of ice hockey, that’s why it’s such a huge deal for this rink to get built,” Crooks said. “It reflects the change in local interest.”
Jeremy Bow is president of the Junior Roadrunners youth hockey league affiliated with the Tucson Roadrunners Pro team. He has previously touted the growth in youth hockey.
“More than 325% growth over the last five years. We’re one of the largest markets in the country for increased registration for girls and women for the eight and under age group,” Bow said in a media report in July.
Hockey advocates say they’ve been hoping for a place to play that doesn’t require a long trip to Maricopa County to hit the ice.
“I know families that are driving up to Phoenix for hockey practice twice a week,” Alex Molina said. “This new rink will change that. We’re all looking forward to it.”
Rising in ranks
Since 2014, the Junior Wildcats have taken either gold or silver in the Inline Hockey Association of Arizona (IHAAZ) championship each year. Each of the teams medaled in the last year.
“We have players in other leagues .. there are Yuma kids who want to play in our programs and are willing to travel. That’s really cool,” Alex Molina said.
Gavin Molina earned all-star status and is ranked as one the best players in Arizona at the 12U level.
His older brother, Aiden, 15, also plays for the Junior Roadrunners, which is part of the Wildcat Youth Hockey Association based in Tucson. The program offers youth hockey opportunities for 5-18 year olds in the community, with the hopes to be part of a competitive youth hockey league in the future.
“I fell in love with hockey because it was a way for me to blow off steam,” Aiden said. “I like the culture around it, it’s not popular around here and I think that’s kind of cool.”
The North American Roller Hockey Championships (NARCh) bring a higher level of competition that some of the local skaters crave.
“The NARCh games are kind of like our vacation. We all caravan together and stay at the same hotel,” Crooks said. While the families look forward to attending, it attracts the best of the best players from all over the world.
“We’ve seen teams from South Africa and Mexico. Teams from all over the world go,” Beth Dahl added.
Qualifying tournaments and games for NARCh are typically announced a month ahead so it’s a challenge to anticipate what a season’s calendar will look like.
“NARCh tourneys can be any time throughout the year, you never know,” Crooks said. “You have to take off an entire week of work just go to some of these games. It’s a commitment for the whole family. But these players will have their whole family and friends cheering them on.”