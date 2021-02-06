For almost six years, the volunteers at Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center have dreamed of a new facility — one that could better help clients and incorporate new resources for the people they serve.
On Thursday, the shovels will break ground for a new chapter in the food bank's story.
Construction on the SFB-CRC’s new building starts this month. Once completed, it will allow them to provide more food assistance, career development resources, classes and tools for clients to achieve their goals.
The new space will be more than 14,000 square feet next door to Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in Sahuarita, where they currently operate. It will include ample space for food storage, a commercial kitchen, classrooms and gathering spaces.
Board President Penny Pestle said at the inception of the idea in 2015, they faced major disappointment when a county proposition that included their project was shot down at the ballot box.
“There were seven propositions including 100 projects and they all went up in flames. We licked our wounds for a couple years,” she said. “Our footprint grew so much, that's really important because it does tell the story of why the project is so needed.”
Board member Ann Striker said they have long recognized the important role they serve in the Sahuarita and Green Valley area, and the need to expand has only grown more apparent.
“We realized how many people in the greater Sahuarita/Green Valley area are in need of food, and the amount of kids that go home hungry... between Continental, the Sahuarita schools and the Tohono O'odham reservation, we were serving 600 to 630 kids,” she said. “A lot of kids didn't have anything other than what they were getting at school and were sharing what we gave them with their families to provide food for their families over the weekends.”
The board knew there was more they could offer and wanted to not only feed people, but provide them with tools to reach economic stability and success.
“One of the things that’s caused us to expand the size of the building is we realized you need to teach these people how to fish,” Striker said. “Providing some help with people learning computers, learning to fill out resumes, learning how to do interviews...”
With the new space, they will be able to work with clients on their goals, and Pestle said they don’t want to reinvent the wheel. They want to work with local organizations such as Valley Assistance Services, which currently provides services like resume writing help and interview skills.
“We want to be able to partner with those organizations, perhaps in a different location where we can reach a different population, but with their programs that are already tried and true so that we enrich offerings on site but then when can’t offer something we can refer folks,” she said. “One of the things we are really excited about is we are going to be a one-stop hub for not only food but for the whole constellation of programs under the umbrella of the community resource center that will help with family support with health and nutrition programs and workforce development.”
They envision being able to help people start their own businesses or move into the local workforce.
“One of things thats happens with a lot of folks who have not really been attached to the workforce in a very positive way or in a way that gives them a livable income, those folks, over time, to some degree have lost faith in their ability to develop and have hope,” Pestle said. “If you live on the edge economically you're worrying about how to feed your kids or pay that medical bill and you may not be able to do both.”
Striker said the type of jobs people can move into in this community can give families the chance to experience what she calls “the dinner table conversation.”
“When you have a single mom who can come home, put dinner on the table for her kids and instead of the conversation being ‘woe as me,’ it can be ‘what did I learn today, what did you learn, kids,’” she said. “It doesn't mean you have to have a suit-and-tie job. It means you can put dinner on the table and pay the bills and read a story to your kids at night before they go to bed, and today so many families don't have that opportunity.”
In 2018, SFB-CRC began its capital campaign. So far, 240 people have contributed anywhere from $25 to $250,000. They have raised about 80 percent of their goal.
“We're not just feeding people but we're also helping people with some tools that's helping them become more economically secure because then they don't need us in the long run,” Pestle said. “So it’s a systemic solution as opposed to just Band-Aids — though Band-Aids are important because if you're bleeding you need a Band-Aid.”
To celebrate the event, the SFB-CRC will host a virtual groundbreaking Thursday where guests will watch a taped broadcast. The virtual event will include shovels in the dirt and some remarks by community partners.
They hope to make a permanent video later on that includes the groundbreaking, the history of SFB-CRC and interviews with community members.
They anticipate the new building will be completed in early 2022.
Striker and Pestle said the project was the culmination of many people coming together with the same mission of community in mind.
They thanked their board members including Curtis Keim and Jackie Smith, their Project Manager Dennis St. John, the Good Shepherd Church, architectural firm Poster Mirto McDonald and contractor MW Morrissey Construction.
“There’s a sense of purpose and reward when you work together with people to accomplish something outside of yourself,” Pestle said. "It's an organization that's brought people together around a common purpose and I think that's what has made it work.”