Rosemarie “Rosie” Ann (Lubsch) Hussey was born June 2, 1944 to Marie and Frederick Lubsch in St. Louis, Missouri. Following graduation from St. Elizabeth Academy in St. Louis she attended Central Missouri State College at Warrensburg, where she met her husband of 57 years, Joseph “Dan” Hussey. They were married on August 28, 1965, in St. Louis. They lived for a short time in Topeka, Kansas and then moved to Mason City, Iowa, where they raised their three daughters.

Rosie had a strong work ethic, and she loved crafts and decorating. She combined these interests to open a craft store in Mason City. She had a strong sense of community which led her to work at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, as North Iowa Band Festival Coordinator and later as Membership Director. She also worked with Mason City’s Economic Development Corporation (EDC). Her proudest professional accomplishment at the EDC was the development of the million-dollar loan fund for business and the creation of the four Mason City entrance signs.



