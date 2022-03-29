I want to state first that I am not a dog hater, nor am I opposed to a dog park in an area that is conducive to allowing dogs to be dogs and people who choose not to own dogs to enjoy their investment in our community.
The Desert Hills Recreation Center is not that place. I'm sure the dog owners are willing and able to pick up and dispose of their dog’s excrement, however, they cannot clean up their dog’s urine. The odor that permeates the soil at some of our parks has caused some members to change their volunteer efforts from those parks to other gardening venues.
The noise issue is also a consideration at the Desert Hills facility. Members of the clubs and tennis courts at the facility should not be subject to the noise, odor and parking impact created by a dog park. Dog owners say they want to be able to walk to their dog park. I’d also like to be able to walk to the clubs in which I'm a member, but I have to drive there. The dog park at Quail Creek is separate from their whole community and most dog owners (except those willing to brave the traffic on Nogales Highway) drive to the dog park.
The expense to install the dog park has been estimated at $25,000, of which the Canine Club — not yet a sanctioned club with GVR — will contribute $5,000. I would be interested to know how much the upkeep (annual re-seeding, fence repair, etc.) will cost GVR, or if the future Canine Club would be responsible for those costs, just as other clubs are responsible for replacing their worn out equipment, furniture, etc.
The full GVR membership has been asked to vote on sites and issues regarding requests by GVR clubs for facilities to better serve the clubs' needs. If I remember correctly, the vote for whether the Ceramic Club would move to the new clubhouse or if a general gathering place would be opened there, resulted in a pretty much 50/50 split. That 50/50 was taken to mean the gathering place won. This is just one example of already sanctioned GVR Clubs that have been waiting a long time to have their needs met.
A dog park should benefit dog owners while not having a large financial impact on or affecting the enjoyment and activities of the non-dog owning members of GVR. When the Canine Club has become a sanctioned GVR Club and we decide to have a dog park, let's find a viable location and have a GVR Full Membership vote.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone