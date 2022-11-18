The tightening races for Arizona’s attorney general and superintendent of public instruction will likely lead to an automatic recount once all votes are tallied.
In Arizona, a recount is automatically triggered when the margin between two political candidates or propositions is less than or equal to 0.5% of the total number of votes cast, based on the official canvass.
The automatic process would begin after Dec. 5, the day the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office is required to certify the results and petitions a recount to the state’s Superior Court. A judge would then authorize a statewide recount for specific races.
As of Friday afternoon, Republican Tom Horne had a 9,176-vote advantage over incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, a Democrat. Hoffman conceded the race Thursday but it still will likely fall within the 0.5% recount range.
In the race for attorney general, Democrat Kris Mayes has a 304-vote lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh; more than 2.5 million ballots were cast in the race.
According to estimates from the Secretary of State’s office, there are about 10,000 ballots left to count between Maricopa and Pima counties as of Friday afternoon.
