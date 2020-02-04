3 Questions 2.12.20
Michele Theisz
I’m MicheleTheisz. I’m 34, have lived in Tucson area for 8.5 years and have worked for the Sahuarita Unified School District for 6.5 years. I am originally from New Jersey and while it will always be home, I like to think I’m becoming an Arizonan too. I love the weather! My passion is education and I’m often looking for new and exciting ways to help my students. In my free time, I love spending time with my friends and family. I love traveling and exploring new places.
• As a staff member at SUSD, what drew you to the school district and what are your duties, job title and favorite aspects of your job?
I was just looking for a job and I applied to a variety of schools in the Tucson metro area, Sahuarita being one of them. By the time I was done with my interview, I knew I had found my new home. I was lucky enough to get hired and I’ve been here ever since. I have the pleasure of being the Special Education Transition Teacher for both of our high schools. I help the students figure out what they want to do after high school and connect them with agencies and colleges that can help them achieve their goals. My favorite part of my job is helping my students reach their goals.
•What are your personal interests and activities here in the Santa Cruz Valley?
I love going to the movies, hanging out with friends and exploring Tucson and the surrounding area.
• As a Southern Arizona resident, what do you find are Sahuarita’s best assets and its challenges?
Sahuarita’s best assets are the small-town feel, the proximity to a bigger city and ,of course, the schools! Its biggest challenge is public transportation around town and up to Tucson.