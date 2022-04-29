Pima Animal Care Center is easing precautions taken earlier this week after a dog that was found dead in his kennel tested negative for the fatal Streptococcus zooepidemicus, or “strep zoo.”
Staff members were initially concerned the highly-infectious bacteria, which can be deadly for dogs in high-stress settings, was the cause of death. On Monday, April 25, PACC took precautions to isolate and treat its shelter dogs with antibiotics, and temporarily paused any non-emergency intakes.
The results showed nothing contagious, PACC announced in a Facebook post on Thursday, and said the shelter is once again taking in new dogs and removing pets from isolation.
PACC is still operating at max capacity, however, with over 50 dogs waiting in non-public kennels. Members of the public are encouraged to hold on to found pets and try to locate their owners, if possible.
All adoption fees at PACC are currently being waived through May 1, with a goal of adopting out 150 dogs from the shelter by Monday.
