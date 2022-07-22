Mr. Dan Ives responds to a previous writer asking Green Valley to vote Democrat ("Vote Democrat?" July 20). As a loyal member of the Propaganda ONLY consumer, I would like to ask Mr. Ives to get out of his bubble and listen to other sources than Fox News, Newsmax or OAN. Get out of the bubble, and as an American patriot you claim to be, be offended by the inching of the GOP to authoritarianism — CPAC inviting the dictator of Hungary, Mr. Orban, to their convention in Dallas should be enough to say no to this cult.
A vote for a Republican today, unfortunately, is a vote for fascism. I was born in communist Romania, I lived under the horror of what your tribe wants to transform our country into and I say never in America. And please, Mr. Ives, have the decency to at least acknowledge that gas prices have been coming down for the last month. And maybe if you don't like the price of gas, we are willing to pay in exchange for our democracy, maybe try an electric car, which will be helpful with clean air. And, yes, if you want to hold on to our Republic vote Democrat!
