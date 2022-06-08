I would like to respond to the recent opinion by Mr. Paul Fitch in the Green Valley News Opinion page of June 1, 2022.
Mr. Fitch opines that "the one thing that can positively effect the outcomes is armed teachers/administrators at the school who are trained and willing to protect their students in the seconds that count.”
I am a former deputy sheriff from Colorado. I have spent literally hundreds of hours on the gun range attempting to hone my craft to make me a better shot should the occasion ever arise. My department required that we qualify on the range every couple of months. This, of course, was shooting at paper targets that posed no real threat to oneself. It was always interesting to go up to the target afterward and see how many shots had totally missed the target. I had even managed to get an "expert" rating on the range.
Even in the simulated video training of the "Shoot Don't Shoot" scenarios, you would be amazed at the number of "good guys" accidentally shot by well-trained police officers.
I have personally been involved in a shooting when a young 17-year-old male came out of his car and pointed a gun at me and said, “This is it.” I had not even gotten my gun out of my holster when another officer shot and killed this young man. Unless you have been in such situations you would not believe the amount of terror and hyper-adrenaline that pulses through your body.
My wife worked in the school system in Colorado for 20 years in both the classroom and administrative offices. Even being a police officer's wife, guns scared her. She could not imagine a teacher or administrator walking around a classroom or hallway with a gun on their hip. This also brings up another point, what would be the liability issues should a student or teacher be accidentally shot by a well meaning teacher or administrator? Would the school district assume full responsibility?
I am not advocating that a police officer or sheriff's deputy be placed in every single school in America, that is a question that each school district would have to decide on its own. Unfortunately, we have seen that this, in and of itself, is not infallible.
I am stating, however, that arming teachers and administrators is not the answer.
