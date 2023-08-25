Last Sunday's Green Valley News highlighted three people whose stories revealed aspects of their lives that warmed my heart.
I am well-acquainted with Ken Benson's work with Habitat For Humanity, but I was pleasantly surprised with his effort to involve prisoners in the Prison Build Program, which I think is a win-win situation for all. Too often, prisons are warehouses for people without a purpose. Why could this program not be expanded to ease the housing shortages?
Then there was Bob Burroughs, volunteer extraordinaire, who has brought a spark in the GVR Singles by partnering with his other passion of driving for Friends in Deed, which is in need of volunteers, especially drivers. He's responsive to members' suggestions and who would have thought that our driver has a Ph.D. in biochemistry!
Congratulations to Judge Thaddeus Semon on his endeavor as presider over the Veterans Court, which will now allow veterans to deal with their issues. With a team of varying professionals who can help provide directions with issues of employment, mental health, additive behavior, housing with a plan that can lead to success instead of incarceration. By the description of Semon's propensity for compassion, understanding and military background, this avenue of help will be a game-changer!
