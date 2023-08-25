Last Sunday's Green Valley News highlighted three people whose stories revealed aspects of their lives that warmed my heart.

I am well-acquainted with Ken Benson's work with Habitat For Humanity, but I was pleasantly surprised with his effort to involve prisoners in the Prison Build Program, which I think is a win-win situation for all. Too often, prisons are warehouses for people without a purpose. Why could this program not be expanded to ease the housing shortages?



