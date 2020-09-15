Worth reading Sep 15, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Kudos to Mr. Jim Duzak (“Politics & friendship: A deadly mix?” Sept. 13). His letter is timely and well intentioned. I hope all will heed it.Lynn ArmstrongGreen Valley What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jim Duzak Kudos Letter Mix Politics Worth Friendship Search What does the Green Valley/Sahuarita area need next? You voted: A mid-level restaurant, like Chilis, Red Robin or Panera. Light industry to keep jobs in the area. More retail so we don't have to go to Tucson. Better and more mass transit options. All of the above. Vote View Results Back southernarizona.jobs southernarizonaservices.com