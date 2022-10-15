I'm always interested in people who are willing to work hard with a great attitude. Recently, while traveling, I was visiting with my Uber driver.

He had moved here from Africa some years ago. He works from 4 p.m. to midnight each day as a janitor for the school system. When he gets off, he goes home, eats and sleeps a few hours. Around 5 a.m., he starts driving for Uber. Late morning, he goes back home, eats and sleeps a few hours and is back at the school by 4 p.m. He seemed so happy and proud to be living in our country.



