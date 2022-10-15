I'm always interested in people who are willing to work hard with a great attitude. Recently, while traveling, I was visiting with my Uber driver.
He had moved here from Africa some years ago. He works from 4 p.m. to midnight each day as a janitor for the school system. When he gets off, he goes home, eats and sleeps a few hours. Around 5 a.m., he starts driving for Uber. Late morning, he goes back home, eats and sleeps a few hours and is back at the school by 4 p.m. He seemed so happy and proud to be living in our country.
A few days ago I had to take a friend to the airport at O-dark-thirty. I have always wanted to stop at that Donut Shop along the road to the airport so this morning I did. I was greeted warmly by an Asian lady who filled my order. She said they started working at midnight to prep the sweets for the day and opened at 4:30 a.m. I noticed a room behind the counter where there were three little children. One looked like he was doing homework, another was playing quietly and a baby was in a high chair. I waved and they waved. All seemed happy and content. And the donuts were killer!
When I got home, the sun was just coming up. A few minutes later, a landscaping crew arrived at a neighbor's house. They got out whistling and ready to work. I tried to go back to bed but they were making a bit of noise doing their project. It was a beautiful sound to me!
It's amazing, inspiring and refreshing to see those individuals who still demonstrate a great work ethic!
