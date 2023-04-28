Our winter-weary family from the Midwest and Northeast enjoyed visiting us this month when the cacti bloom, the migratory birds return and temperatures are still comfortable.
The view of the border wall topped with razor wire dividing Ambos Nogales and the buses of migrants being returned to Mexico by the Border Patrol are in sharp contrast.
As we discussed the immigration challenges, one family member shared the difficulties his manufacturing company has getting workers now that the unemployment rate is under 3% in his state. Good wages and benefits, steady employment and the offer to provide transportation to the plant have not been successful in recruiting people. He'd be happy to have a busload of migrants come to his company to be hired and trained to fill the open jobs. They would not be taking jobs away from anyone who wants to work there.
He said, “We quite literally have lines not running which reduces productivity and profits for taxpayers of Wisconsin and the U.S. because we do not have workers to run the lines.” This worker shortage is occurring in other states, including Arizona.
The immigration laws in this country make it difficult for many employers to get the workers they need. My relative worked with a lawyer who specializes in helping obtain work visas, but the jobs at his plant are neither agricultural nor seasonal and there are no visas that fit. Even if they could figure out a seasonal component to the jobs, if any U.S. citizen applies, his company could not hire migrant workers.
There are always a few people who apply for every opening who are rejected because they had been fired for cause in the past or they have chronic drug problems.
The number of jobs in the U.S. is projected to increase by 11.9 million between 2020 and 2030. Without migrants, the number of workers will only grow by 8.9 million over the same time, according to the 2023 World Bank Development Report, “Migrants, Refugees, and Societies.”
If for no other reason than the viability of our economy, members of Congress must recognize that immigration reform is an opportunity, not a crisis, and must work together to reform our immigration laws. It’s not too late to catch up with other countries, including Canada, Australia and the European Union, that understand the need to attract, train and retain immigrant workers to sustain their economies.
