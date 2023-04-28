Our winter-weary family from the Midwest and Northeast enjoyed visiting us this month when the cacti bloom, the migratory birds return and temperatures are still comfortable.

The view of the border wall topped with razor wire dividing Ambos Nogales and the buses of migrants being returned to Mexico by the Border Patrol are in sharp contrast.



