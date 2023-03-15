Green Valley’s chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) celebrated International Women’s Day with more than 75 women on March 12, with songs and readings from, among others, Eleanor Roosevelt, Rosa Parks, Gloria Steinem, Ruth Bader Ginsberg to Sojourner Truth — all on the staying power and strides that have been made on behalf of equal rights for all people, including women.

There is celebration, to be sure, but yet there still is a way to go for equality. Women are still paid 83 cents for every dollar earned by men, affecting not only their ability to afford higher education, and live and pay their way, but also their ability to buy property, and ultimately their retirement savings. Of the 500 Standard and Poor’s CEOs, only 6% are women.



