Green Valley’s chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) celebrated International Women’s Day with more than 75 women on March 12, with songs and readings from, among others, Eleanor Roosevelt, Rosa Parks, Gloria Steinem, Ruth Bader Ginsberg to Sojourner Truth — all on the staying power and strides that have been made on behalf of equal rights for all people, including women.
There is celebration, to be sure, but yet there still is a way to go for equality. Women are still paid 83 cents for every dollar earned by men, affecting not only their ability to afford higher education, and live and pay their way, but also their ability to buy property, and ultimately their retirement savings. Of the 500 Standard and Poor’s CEOs, only 6% are women.
The Equal Rights Amendment, first proposed 100 years ago by Alice Tully in 1923 and passed as a proposed amendment by Congress in 1972, and, like all Constitutional Amendments, requires two-thirds (38) of the 50 state legislatures to ratify and become part of our Constitution, was treated differently by Congress from other proposed amendments. A seven-year deadline was passed by a separate joint Congressional resolution, not in the text of the Equal Rights Amendment, and was later extended to 1981. In contrast the 27th Amendment, ratified in 1992, was first proposed by James Madison in 1789, along with other amendments which became the Bill of Rights. It took 203 years to be ratified.
In January 2020, the Virginia Legislature became the 38th legislature to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Last month, Virginia’s two U.S. Senators, Warner and Kaine, proposed a bicameral, bipartisan resolution in Congress to eliminate the arbitrary deadline set by Congress for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment; AZ Senators Kelly and Sinema are co-sponsors.
The fight is never over until we secure equality for all. Women were omitted from the Declaration of Independence, and from The Constitution of the United States.
It was only in the 20th Century, in 1920, that women were granted (uh, thanks) the right to vote with the 19th Amendment; women could not even vote to ratify this Amendment. While important, the Right to Vote is the only right specifically granted to women under our Constitution
The Equal Rights Amendment would rectify this blatant omission. If you vote in another state, contact your senators and representatives to sign onto the Warner/Kaine Resolution. In Arizona, contact erataskforceaz.com
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone