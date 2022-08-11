Welcome aboard the astonishing “Spaceship Earth,” a wondrous sky blue, aquamarine green and cloudy white orb drifting through infinite space.
Now through the eons various and sundry lifeforms (both intriguing and mystifying) sprang forth eventually producing a most unique earth inhabitant.
Starting with Australopithecus Africans, then Homo Erectus then Homo Sapiens. The Sapiens (“wise humans”) came to dominate this gorgeous, fertile cosmic marvel of a planet.
Packed with stem-winding capabilities, Homo Sapiens thrived and basically reconfigured the face of the earth through the creation of civilization, governing apparatuses science, architecture, literature, the arts, music, philosophy and religion.
It seems that we then proceeded to devote ourselves to destroying the very wonders we invented to advance ourselves. Try to figure that one out, would ya.
In what some might call “conjunction” with the aforementioned civilizational advances, we also created terribly self-destructive devices such as hydrogen, nuclear and atomic weaponry, machine guns, nerve gases, artillery, jet bombers, laser weapons and on...and on...and on.
Considering the “good news/bad news” of the history of our species (declared to be “wise human beings”) I ask you to harken to a pronouncement made Monday by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a convening of the U.N.’s General Assembly.
Said Guterres, “Humanity is just one misunderstanding, one calculation away from nuclear annihilation,“ citing the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and saber-rattling in the Middle East.
Now comes my immodest proposal. Wouldn’t you think that if mankind could advance such sterling achievements as I’ve delineated throughout our history, we’d also be able to pivot toward sustaining ourselves and march toward a utopian version of ourselves without war as a part of the package. We’ve performed miracles in the past, there’s no way we should stop trying now. Our survival depends on this.
