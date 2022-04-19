I was excited to read Editor Dan Shearer taking Democrats to the woodshed regarding their attacks on a fellow Democrat (“County Democrats take the low road,” Page A6, April 17).
It seems Supervisor Sharon Bronson (a Democrat) had the audacity to question whether the County Recorder’s office had the time and experience to introduce major voting-site changes for this year’s election.
I recall reading about this in an earlier edition, and I thought that is was a very reasonable question. The Pima County Democratic Party did not agree and decided to write a memo to the Board of Supervisors expressing their concern that the motivation of the board or Supervisor Bronson, in particular, might be racist given the County Recorder is an Indigenous woman.
Mr. Shearer was doing just fine with his opinion piece, particularly when he cited the underlying message from the county Democrats was to never question a woman, a minority or a fellow Democrat. You are to sit down and shut up.
And then he wrote, “It’s the Democratic version of Donald Trump’s ‘crush, kill, destroy’ ethos.”
At that point, the opinion of Mr. Shearer became meaningless to me. The whole point of the article was to explain the action taken by the county Democrats, but Mr. Shearer could not leave it at that. He just had to bring President Trump into it. It just confirms once again how biased the media is today toward the former president.
Is it any wonder how politically divided this country has become when the media divides every chance they get.
