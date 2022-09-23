I suspect that many readers watched the pageantry and historical relevance surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth and the elevation of Prince Charles as the next king of the United Kingdom.

And I find it ironic that the poll conducted by Michael Smerconish of CNN suggested that respondents thought the monarchy of the United Kingdom was more stable than our "democracy" by a vote of two to one.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?