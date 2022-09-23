I suspect that many readers watched the pageantry and historical relevance surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth and the elevation of Prince Charles as the next king of the United Kingdom.
And I find it ironic that the poll conducted by Michael Smerconish of CNN suggested that respondents thought the monarchy of the United Kingdom was more stable than our "democracy" by a vote of two to one.
This is especially noteworthy as those voting in the poll were overwhelmingly Democrats (no Republican would ever admit to viewing CNN). Why did liberal Democrats believe the monarchy was more stable than our wonderful "democracy."
I have long admired the Brits and their monarchy as it provides a stable element that is difficult to achieve by mere politicians seeking favor with voters. In other words, politicians come and go, but the monarchy is a steadfast institution that rides out political turmoil and challenging times with a firm grip on the tiller.
Our Supreme Court provided this service for many decades, but now is now perceived as a political tool for this or that cause — very sad.
If one looks for an explanation to explain the Brits advantage, look no further than the book "The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion."
In sum, the author, Jonathon Haight, suggests six moral imperatives — that are consistent within countries. They are:
1) Care/harm
2) Fairness/cheating
3) Loyalty/betrayal
4) Authority/subversion
5) Sanctity/degradation
6) Liberty/oppression
Liberals connect strongly to care/harm and fairness/cheating but do not embrace the other four with the same fervor. Conversely, conservatives (having nothing to do with the Republican Party), connect equally to all six moral imperatives. This makes sense as conservatives insist on living in the world as it is while liberals focus on living in the world as it ought to be.
Well, the ceremonies we saw in the United Kingdom involve sanctity in spades. The traditional ceremony, military ceremonial clothing, the honor guard, and the religious ceremonies are all filled with sanctity. We could over time connect more with sanctity, but, sadly, I doubt it.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone