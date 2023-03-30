Wednesday in the Education Committee, a Senate bill by Sen. John Kavanagh sought to protect our children in schools, public spaces and events. It didn't take long for the Democrats and the left lobbyists to blame the Republican Conservatives for disparaging the trans-youth in the schools.

The Dems went as far as saying that Republicans are responsible for trans-youth depression and suicide rate in not treating them fairly.



State Rep. Lupe U. Diaz represents Legislative District 19, which includes Green Valley. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?