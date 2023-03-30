Wednesday in the Education Committee, a Senate bill by Sen. John Kavanagh sought to protect our children in schools, public spaces and events. It didn't take long for the Democrats and the left lobbyists to blame the Republican Conservatives for disparaging the trans-youth in the schools.
The Dems went as far as saying that Republicans are responsible for trans-youth depression and suicide rate in not treating them fairly.
The bill simply proposed to make alternative places for the trans-youth to use restrooms and showers so that the non-trans students wouldn't have to deal with persons of the opposite sex in those personal spaces.
Our girls shouldn't have to be in the same locker room with biological boys present. The Democrats feel that a shower curtain is enough to protect our biological girls from any sexual assault by biological boys.
The truth about the trans community is that they bully each other, especially those who want to transition out of that lifestyle. Many of the youths who transitioned have testified that they felt in their hearts trans was not right or a good direction, but when they expressed a desire to exit the LGBTQ community, they were pressured, ridiculed and shunned. These trans-youths shared that all they needed was someone to agree with them and to encourage them to could come out of the disastrous lifestyle.
In committee, we witnessed House Democratics who were former and practicing teachers refer to a biological male as Ms. (last name). This is a tactic to normalize and accept people who deny their birth gender.
I am not one to pretend or deny what God created at birth. This is what the LGBTQ+ community's goal is: they plan to work hard to make this lifestyle accepted by the common populace. This is why they say they are not accepted and are marginalized. They put blame on the common-sense people for not accepting their lifestyle. This movement is very aggressive.
I have read several articles and heard testimony concerning what trans kids go through to de-transition. These stories will break your heart when you understand their struggles. They have said what helped them de-transition is that someone believed in them and encouraged them to transition out of that lifestyle.
My comments in committee were based on the possibility that one of the trans kids in attendance might hear that de-transitioning is possible, to question their lifestyle and to consider the de-transition process.
In my opinion, it is not acceptable for non-trans people to conform to the demands of the trans agenda. The population of the trans community is less than .0035 percent — it is the tail wagging the dog in this case.
Parents, what we all witnessed in committee is the public school system has accepted the lie of students identifying as the opposite sex. This means they will allow boys who say they are girls into the bathrooms and locker rooms.
My remarks were:
•We are attempting to provide safe spaces for the trans community. (However, that was immediately turned to the fact that we are marginalizing the trans community.)
•I made a comment that just because we oppose or say no to a measure does not mean that we don't love the people it affects. As a parent and a grandparent, I did not and do not accept everything that my children bring to me. I would speak the truth to them. In this case that it is wrong to accept this gender denial lie.
•The truth that I share today with all my children is when God created human beings, he made them male and female. When I mentioned this in committee there were groans. Regardless, they need help from those who are stable in their sexuality to not become victims of trans treatments and transitioning surgeries.
When considering this bill and the trans community, there are several elements to this kind of legislation:
First, we have a government, and we legislate what is permissible and what is not.
Second, we have to look at the underlying agendas and motives of those that want to destroy the family unit and our children, and what is happening to our country.
Lastly, we have someone else we have offended and that is God and what He intended for us at creation. One day we will all stand in the presence of God and have to give an account of our lives to Him.
With that I voted aye.
I will stand for God's standards and what He values no matter what kind of pressures are on us.