In years past, I considered myself an environmentalist, at least as the term used to be understood.
It used to mean respecting and enjoying the natural world, preserving — if possible — endangered plant and animal species, honoring the memories of those who got the movement started in the 19th century, and fostering intelligent and socially beneficial uses of natural resources. When I lived in New England I was an active hiker, skier and member of the Appalachian Mountain Club. I donated regularly to the National Audubon Society to help protect bird species, to the Sierra Club for their work in preserving wilderness places like Yosemite National Park, and to literally a dozen other environmental groups.
I’m not writing them anymore checks.
The environmental movement isn’t what it used to be. It now stands for political correctness, “wokeness,” hypocrisy, and often sheer stupidity. The Sierra Club, for example, has officially disavowed its founder, John Muir — the guy who worked tirelessly to persuade Congress and President Teddy Roosevelt to create federal wilderness protection and eventually the National Park Service — for allegedly “insensitive” comments about Blacks and Native Americans.
For similar reasons, the National Audubon Society is doing its best to “cancel” its namesake, John James Audubon. Although his name is still, for now, part of the national group’s title, it has been dropped from the titles of local Audubon affiliates in New York, Seattle, Madison, Wisconsin, and elsewhere (“Nature Forward” is what they now call the Audubon affiliate in Washington, D.C.). Other affiliates have, believe it or not, put a slash through Audubon’s name wherever it appears on their website, and it seems that poor Mr. Audubon’s name will soon be removed from the national organization itself (several board members recently resigned in protest because of the board’s refusal “at this time” to drop the name, but other board members are pressing the fight for the name change).
I mentioned hypocrisy. I don’t have enough space to list all the examples of hypocritical environmentalists, but I’ll mention my favorite one. A while back, our “climate czar,” John Kerry, flew in a private jet alone, except for the flight crew and one aide, to Reykjavik, Iceland, to accept an environmental award at some dinner, and then flew back to Washington the next morning. I wonder what the carbon footprint of that round-trip flight was.
The things I’ve mentioned, while distressing (at least to me), are mostly symbolic. But out-and-out stupidity has real-world consequences. As we all know, our government is pushing hard for the adoption of electric vehicles. And as most of us know, EV batteries can’t be produced without tremendous amounts of rare-earth minerals, minerals that are buried underground, often under land owned by countries hostile to us, like China and Russia. (China alone has 30 times more rare-earth mineral deposits than we do, Russia 10 times more).
So when the opportunity to do lithium mining within our own borders presents itself, you might think that environmental groups would be in favor of it as a way of ensuring the EV development they want so badly. But no. There’s a big lithium deposit up in Nevada that has been tied up for years because of opposition from environmental groups. The latest court decision went against them, but they’re vowing to fight the mines tooth-and-nail up to the Supreme Court. Other huge lithium deposits have recently been identified in Wyoming and Arkansas, and environmental activists are already lining up to oppose them.
So I guess we’ll have to go hat-in-hand to China or Russia to get the rare-earth minerals we need, just as we had to go to Venezuela and Saudi Arabia to get the oil we need because we won’t allow new oil drilling here.
I’ve lived long enough to know that you can’t banish stupidity, hypocrisy and counter-productive policies and practices, whether in government or the nonprofit sector. But I can withhold my support for environmental groups that have lost their way and that seem to care more about virtue-signaling than carrying out the noble missions that attracted people like me to them in the first place.
Jim Duzak is a retired attorney from Green Valley.
