We are once again being preached to by men dictating what women should do with their bodies (Messrs. Hillyer and Rogers, May 25).
The hypocrisy is mind-blowing to me that those who chant "less government" firmly believe they have the right to set women's rights back 50 years. Allowing states to determine that abortion be legal is not the answer because it will punish low-income women.
If either gentleman took the time to educate himself on exactly what Planned Parenthood does, he would understand that third-trimester abortions are extremely rare and occur only when the mother's life is in danger. Do you suggest that the woman (who may already be mother to other children) give up her life so the infant can live? Pro-life doesn't extend to both? How do you reconcile that in your mind?
Mr. Rogers still has a ways to go until his "awakening consciousness" is fully realized and he stops judging women who make the very personal decision to terminate a pregnancy due to "convenience." He also poses the rhetorical question of why are there so many murders in this country when the proliferation of guns is the simple answer.
May I suggest that these gentlemen put their opinions and letter writing abilities to better use in urging elected officials to ban assault weapons that have no place in a non-combat war zone?
I agree that there is a mental health issue with guns and a hard look at angry young men must take place. Another mental health issue that disturbs me is that of corrupt, self-serving lawmakers who put personal power and the NRA's money above the rights of children to live to adulthood.
