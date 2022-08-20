This is something I’ve been wondering about but have not been able to get an answer to. How will the folks who believe the 2020 presidential election was somehow “stolen” determine if the 2024 election is fair?
Every organization or individual in a position to make such a determination – Homeland Security, the FBI, DOJ, CISA, then-Attorney General Bill Barr (all Trump administration entities, by the way); elections officials in all 50 states; over 60 federal courts where suits were filed – all agreed that the 2020 election was fair and there was no evidence of fraud that could have affected the outcome. Yet a significant number of citizens have let themselves be convinced that it was “rigged” or “stolen” despite no evidence of that being produced, just baseless claims by the losing candidate, Internet conspiracy theorists and an online pillow salesman.
So in 2024, what will these election deniers use as criteria to believe if the election results are accurate? Is whether or not their preferred candidate wins the only measure they will use?
