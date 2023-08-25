“Nero fiddles while Rome burns” is a phrase used to criticize someone, those who are doing something trivial or irresponsible in the face of an emergency.”

I think of this to describe our elected officials over the past seven years. While problems are stacking up in our country and its people, our elected officials were busy impeaching Trump multiple times while he was in office, and now are fixated on indicting him multiple times while he is running for office.



