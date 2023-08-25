“Nero fiddles while Rome burns” is a phrase used to criticize someone, those who are doing something trivial or irresponsible in the face of an emergency.”
I think of this to describe our elected officials over the past seven years. While problems are stacking up in our country and its people, our elected officials were busy impeaching Trump multiple times while he was in office, and now are fixated on indicting him multiple times while he is running for office.
At the same time our elected officials are holding committee inquiries day in and day out looking for wrongdoing on the part of Biden and his son Hunter.
I am not suggesting monitoring the conduct of the two presidents is not important. I am not suggesting they should not be held accountable. What I am suggesting is the fixation, number of hours, resources spent, manpower dedicated is “fiddling while Rome burns.” Rome obviously being the problems and challenges facing our country.
Just to name a few... Social Security and Medicare on the rocks as of 2035. Estimated to only be able to pay 77% of benefits. Medicare Part A expected to run out of money for benefits in 2031, and benefits will begin decreasing several years before then.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection had 211,401 alien encounters along the southern border in April. Fentanyl deaths are increasing dramatically and are over the 150,000 mark in one year.
Estimated cost of illegal immigration this year will be $151 billion.
Our current debt is increasing dramatically. Currently at $98,000 per person.
Money being doled out to other countries, i.e. Ukraine, like water
Drones flying over our country like sparrows.
Countries uniting with one future purpose in mind and it’s not for the good of ours.
One could go on and on as to the problems and challenges facing our country.
Don’t get me wrong, I am not suggesting wrongdoing shouldn’t be investigated and those responsible held accountable, but I am suggesting that if Nero keeps fiddling to the extent he is currently, if the issues facing our country are not addressed they will destroy our great nation and its people.
