As I listen to and read various opinions expressed by many columnists and radio and TV commentators, I wonder really what country they are living in and or what country they are talking about. I am sure many of you wonder as well.

Yes, I am sure there are those who are well-set financially, who are steeped in the rhetoric of the current Administration and, after all, cast their vote for them and it.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?