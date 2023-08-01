As I listen to and read various opinions expressed by many columnists and radio and TV commentators, I wonder really what country they are living in and or what country they are talking about. I am sure many of you wonder as well.
Yes, I am sure there are those who are well-set financially, who are steeped in the rhetoric of the current Administration and, after all, cast their vote for them and it.
It appears easy to be optimistic in “their world"; however, in the real world where most live, and if one is truly honest, the picture is not at all rosy. Interest rates are due to rise the highest in 20 years. Goods and services are at their highest in years and not predicted to come down. Gas prices are rising five, ten, 15 and 20 cents in some areas. Stock market is stagnant and most likely will dip when the interest rates are increased. Appears corruption has and is running rampant in our government. Between the Bidens, it appears we have enough to keep the courts busy, not to mention Donald Trump, who may be running for the presidency from prison. Have a president who has dementia (my opinion) in probably Stage 2 or 3. There are seven stages. Have a vice president who is incompetent. Hard to find someone who doesn’t believe this, however, reluctant to say. And, sadly, most of those currently running for the highest office in the land are not of the quality, demeanor and track record worthy enough to hold it.
I was with several “aged” friends, as I am one, the other day. All over 80, several 85 and over as I am. One 89. We found a distinct positive in being the age we are. I am sure you can guess what it is, and perhaps there are many who share our positive.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone