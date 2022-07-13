It is difficult to appreciate and understand the stress parents underwent to find basics for their babies recently.
Arizona had a birth population of 77,735 last year, an increase for the first time in seven years. The United States had a birth population of 3,659,289 in 2021, so it is apparent there is a huge nutritional need for this segment of our population. It is recommended that infants are fed breast milk or formula for the first year of life.
Breast feeding frequency and duration is always variable so formula is often relied on to be the nutrition of babies. Quite a number of years ago, industry developed therapeutic milks for infants with digestive or renal problems, which also were in short supply during the recent baby formula shortage.
After a career in pediatrics of over 40 years in a large Midwestern city, it was never my experience to be involved in a lack of life-sustaining nutrition of any infants. Industry always produced what their analysis indicated the needs of the public were, and even though there were some other problems with vaccinations and general care, nutrition was never one of them. It is indeed difficult how such a blunder came about.
There should be a hearing to resolve this — how it happened and why it happened and the responsible people involved should be disciplined.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone