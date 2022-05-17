I have some doubts about the credibility of the Green Valley News article describing Gov. Ducey's attempt to stop social media companies from posting solicitations for people to act as 'load carriers' of illegal migrants to assist cartels in their drug and people smuggling efforts (“Duce: No ‘load driver’ posts on social media,” Page A5, May 15).
First, the article doesn't read as have the thousands of others regarding border crime that we've all read. Where's the numbers of arrests made to stem this crime? Where's any mention of the drugs and amounts confiscated from these youths seeking easy money? Why would a 'cartel' solicit openly on social media for drivers to pick up illegal migrants for transport, while their entire business plan regarding people smuggling is to tightly control pickup, delivery, and extortion in large groups that are prepaid?
Little to none of this article passes the smell test of either facts nor strong reporting where all these questions should have been asked and reported. Unless more credible sources are quoted and substantiated figures are reported, this appears to be nothing more than the Green Valley News acting as an eager announcer for the republican governor's office.
