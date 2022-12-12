Does Bart Hillyer not remember back only two short years when a novel virus was on the rampage around the world ("Trust in a declining empire," Dec. 4, Page A7)? Did he not see the images of huge containers parked next to hospitals to hold the thousands of bodies when there was no longer room in the morgues? Has he not looked at the statistics of hospitalizations and deaths over the course of this plague?

The speed of development and then delivery of vaccines, which by every measure have proved effective in providing some real measure of protection against severe illness and death, was an amazing example of government acting in concert with private companies to ensure the well-being of its citizens. I challenge him to come up with the statistics which show that the vaccines were “neither safe nor effective.”



