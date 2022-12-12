Initially, I fully agreed with the opinion expressed by Paul Fitch in the Dec. 11 edition of Green Valley News expressing upset regarding the release of Brittney Griner over Paul Whelan ("Griner or the Marine," Page A6).

Griner was clearly guilty of the crime that got her arrested. Just because forms of cannabis are decriminalized in many parts of the U.S., it is still illegal to travel to foreign countries with the products where it is not allowed. It is highly doubtful she was unaware of Russian laws since she had traveled there before or that she forgot what she was carrying. Perhaps the arrogance of being a hot-shot basketball player overcame her good sense.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?