Initially, I fully agreed with the opinion expressed by Paul Fitch in the Dec. 11 edition of Green Valley News expressing upset regarding the release of Brittney Griner over Paul Whelan ("Griner or the Marine," Page A6).
Griner was clearly guilty of the crime that got her arrested. Just because forms of cannabis are decriminalized in many parts of the U.S., it is still illegal to travel to foreign countries with the products where it is not allowed. It is highly doubtful she was unaware of Russian laws since she had traveled there before or that she forgot what she was carrying. Perhaps the arrogance of being a hot-shot basketball player overcame her good sense.
Then my son, a retired USAF colonel with multiple combat tours and recipient of two Bronze Stars, told me to look up Paul Whelan's history in Wikipedia to see he is not the innocent and honorable Marine held unfairly by Russia that the media likes to portray. Whelan was given a bad conduct discharge from the Marines and sentenced to 60 days restriction after his January 2008 court martial for multiple charges "related to larceny." While working with Kelly Services and BorgWarner as director of global security, he made multiple trips to Russia from 2006 to 2018, and "had contacts with the U.S. intelligence community, federal agents and foreign embassies." The Russian Federal Security Service arrested him in his room at the Metropol Hotel in Moscow on Dec. 18, 2018, after he received a USB drive containing "a list of all the employees at a classified security agency" from a Russian "friend."
There is much more to Mr. Whelan's story and I encourage everyone with interest to read it. Multiple references are provided in the Wikipedia document so I won't list them here.
Mr. Fitch and I came to the same erroneous conclusion based on emotion and "alternative facts" which we had heard and seen. Like former Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius said, "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth." Hopefully, a better understanding of the facts provides a more accurate perspective on why our government acted as it did.
