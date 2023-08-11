After watching and listening to many of the nominal candidates for the Republican presidential nomination in the last week, I have questions about the validity of some of the campaigns.

Some candidates are very seriously running for president against Donald Trump while others appear to be auditioning for the vice presidency.



Arthur Mournian lives in Green Valley.

