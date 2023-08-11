After watching and listening to many of the nominal candidates for the Republican presidential nomination in the last week, I have questions about the validity of some of the campaigns.
Some candidates are very seriously running for president against Donald Trump while others appear to be auditioning for the vice presidency.
The following presumes Donald Trump wins the Republican nomination.
Serious candidates for the presidency:
Ron DeSantis: Very much a candidate for president with no obvious chance at being chosen for Trump’s running mate. DeSantis is too similar to Trump to ever think of working together; think of the story about the frog and the scorpion.
Mike Pence: Presents himself as a calm, reasonable, experienced candidate. Having been labeled as “too honest” by Trump for failing to stop the certification of ballots on Jan. 6, the best he could hope for would be as a “Gofer” and a handy target for humiliation.
Nikki Haley: Plays on her experience as a state governor and having served as ambassador to the United Nations while Trump was president. She is circumspect in anything she says that might be construed as criticism of Trump. The disqualification would be her lack of loyalty as demonstrated by her participation in the race for the nomination.
Chris Christie: He has name recognition and is taking a solid stance against Trump and his behavior while in office. His position against Trump would likely gain him more Democrat votes than he would ever get from Republicans for the nomination, again his lack of loyalty to Trump is a disadvantage.
Tim Scott: Puts forth a positive view of the nation in opposition to the rather dismal picture promoted by Trump, getting Sen. Lindsey Graham to back him would be a big positive. Coming from South Carolina offsets his ability to raise money; few people have heard of him.
Will Hurd: Pretty much a straight talker but he has defied Republicans while a congressman and likely could not get the votes of the delegates from Texas, which almost guarantees failure.
Those who appear to be auditioning for the vice presidency with its possible advantages for a future personal run for the presidency include:
Asa Hutchinson, Larry Elder, Perry Johnson, Vivek Ramaswamy, Francis Suarez and a number of others vying for a few minutes on TV or at least a favorable mention of their name while not criticizing Trump too directly to avoid earning a belittling nickname from Trump as a result of appearing too strong willed and independent to cause Trump to be concerned.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone