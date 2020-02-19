The term “Growth vs. No-growth” is being brandished around Green Valley. It is being used to mislead and misguide the GVR membership. So what does growth really mean?
Growth means being able to accommodate new clubs that require dedicated space. It means maintaining and updating our facilities and equipment to be in first-rate condition. It means adjusting to changing demographics and new demands.
No-growth means not having the resources to repair a failed swimming pool, or being able replace out dated equipment.
No-growth results in stagnation.
Nobody wants to change the look and feel of our Green Valley community or to emulate mega-complexes like Sun City. Nobody is advocating massive expansion or change. Do not be fooled by the false rhetoric about “growth.”
Richard Kidwell, Green Valley