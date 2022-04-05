I read with interest the “In My View” piece in the Green Valley News of March 27, 2022, titled “It’s a new beginning for GVR, members," penned by President Kathi Bachelor, and Directors Carol Crothers and Bart Hillyer. Some good ideas are presented, and individually I don’t disagree with any of them.
My main heartburn with the editorial is that none of the ideas show any evidence of forward focused, global thinking, which is the real function of the board of directors. All the “solutions” are merely reactions to perceived slights to board members in previous years, plus a reiteration of a talking point from the campaign.
In my opinion, if the new board wants a real “new beginning” for GVR, it must take actions to ensure it is professional, concentrating almost exclusively on the long-term goals of the corporation, and make it impossible for anyone on the board, either individually or collectively, to meddle in day-to-day management of GVR.
In my opinion, the path to reach this state is twofold:
First, GVR must adopt the Policy Governance model for the board. GVR presently has two policy documents, the Corporate Policy Manual (CPM) and the Policy Governance Manual (PGM). The CPM is just chock full of micromanaging procedural and administrative rules that rightly belong to the CEO, and which the board continually meddles with. The PGM concentrates on the big picture and delegates most functions to the CEO.
The process to implement Policy Governance (PG) was begun in earnest by the 2018-19 board. The 2019-20 board continued this effort and approved the PGM. An effort was started by the 2020-21 board to formalize implementation of Policy Governance, which unfortunately was sabotaged by some of the directors at that time. The 2021-22 board decided not to even address this issue.
The fix is simple and can be done with a majority vote of the board. Since the PGM is comprehensive and contains an excellent path forward for board actions, vote that the CPM now belongs to the CEO to modify as he sees fit, and adopt the PGM as the policy document of record for GVR. To ensure that this does not conflict with the Bylaws, vote to change the name of the PGM to Corporate Policy Manual and that, as they say, is that. The Board Affairs Committee can then begin ensuring implementation.
This last action of renaming a document highlights the real problem with GVR, namely the Bylaws. The Bylaws were originally written when GVR was a much smaller and different organization. The corporation has outgrown them, and what is now needed is not a tweak, but a full-on rewrite. The problems I see with them are too numerous to list, but I believe that it can be done.
To that end, I propose a total revision of the bylaws, to be completely driven by membership, in accordance with Article X of the GVR Bylaws. The process will be 100% transparent, no hiding in the shadows. Additionally, this effort will not use the structure of a board committee in any way, and the board, as a body, will have no say in the final document.
The process will ensure that the effort is truly coming from the members. Once a consensus is reached and a final document drafted, obtain signatures from 10% of GVR households to place the bylaws on a ballot, then have membership vote on the document.
I prefer that the board supports this process, and all directors would be welcome to give input to the rewrite on the same basis as every other GVR member.
I have already been told that this idea is “too much change at once.” I disagree. GVR has been going down the road of incrementalism for years, and that process ensures the status quo continues on, including multiple instances of rogue directors. I believe that GVR, as an organization, needs to finally “jump into the deep end” and move to a truly professional board, and this is the path to obtain it.