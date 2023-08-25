Every few days we launch another attack on the innocent. We accuse them of going into schools, malls, churches and businesses where they kill and maim. We accuse them of going down the highway looking for unsuspecting victims at random: senior citizens, families in vans, teens on their way to school.
Who are “they”? They are guns, cars, drugs and booze. They are destroying our lives! Only “they” aren’t!
Someone said that cars don’t go into schools and shoot teachers and students. That’s true, but equally true, guns don’t go into schools and shoot teachers and students. Rocks, knives, ball bats, – they don’t selectively harm people either. Drugs and booze do not draw names from a hat in selecting their accomplices.
Did you know that about 60% of all gun deaths in the U.S. are self-inflicted? Did you know that about 56% of vehicle fatalities are related to drug and alcohol abuse?
I have owned guns most of my life. Not once has any of them been a threat to my life or the lives of anyone else. I have owned numerous cars and, unfortunately, have been involved in a few accidents. Not once was it ever the car's fault. I have been in situations where drugs and alcohol were present, but not once has either of them magically taken control of my mind and actions. I simply choose not to use them. Problem solved.
Perhaps, we should revisit that old “Pogo” comic strip. You know the one where Pogo reports to the General: “We have met the enemy and he is us.” I’ve thought about adding a plea to my daily prayer: “Lord , protect us from us," but decided against it. It’s not fair to put the responsibility for my choices and actions on God. As it is, I probably cause him enough frustration.
