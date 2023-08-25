Every few days we launch another attack on the innocent. We accuse them of going into schools, malls, churches and businesses where they kill and maim. We accuse them of going down the highway looking for unsuspecting victims at random: senior citizens, families in vans, teens on their way to school.

Who are “they”? They are guns, cars, drugs and booze. They are destroying our lives! Only “they” aren’t!



