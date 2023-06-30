I have been asking myself the simple question: Where have the volunteers gone? The idea of volunteering seems to have left the building and I am not sure why. I can remember before the pandemic that there were volunteers in a variety of venues throughout Green Valley, but it no longer seems the case.
Is it because the younger generation does not see the value in such a service? Is it the divisiveness that has seemed to grip our society? Or is it selfishness that says let someone else do it? I do not have an answer, but I do see the effects.
GVR and other organizations struggle with this issue and normally must hire additional staff to meet the needs of the membership. Having volunteers was one way to keep the costs lower for all.
Each of us has a history of learning through the experiences of family, neighborhoods and work that should not be put aside. We as individuals can join in volunteering in those worthwhile endeavors that support our neighbors and community. The joy and satisfaction gained from such philanthropic activity will lift your spirits and give you a sense of value that you will not get by sitting home on the couch.
Every Green Valley and GVR club can use you in some capacity. By stepping up and making yourself available you could lighten your step and put a smile on your outlook.
