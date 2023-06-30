I have been asking myself the simple question: Where have the volunteers gone? The idea of volunteering seems to have left the building and I am not sure why. I can remember before the pandemic that there were volunteers in a variety of venues throughout Green Valley, but it no longer seems the case.

Is it because the younger generation does not see the value in such a service? Is it the divisiveness that has seemed to grip our society? Or is it selfishness that says let someone else do it? I do not have an answer, but I do see the effects.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?