Since moving here 15 years ago, our state legislative representatives have bounced back and forth from the Senate to the House when term limits moved them along, but they have done little that really helps residents of LD19.
I want a representative who will work toward regulation of excessive groundwater pumping, instead of someone who in 2018 sponsored a bill, for the second time, to loosen water requirements for new developments in rural counties.
I want a representative who will bring road and state highway maintenance to Pima, Safford, Greenlee and Cochise counties.
This 2022 midterm election we have an alternative. Her name is Sanda Clark. Sanda will work to propose bills that help LD19 residents, from small farmers of Cochise County to the retirees in Sunsites and the homeowners in Vail and Green Valley. Water Resources is first on Sanda’s list of issues. Just because you do not have a private well, does not mean that aquifers being sucked dry by agri-business from elsewhere does not affect you.
Our current reps have done nothing to get state money to repair roads in much of LD19. Three candidates for two positions, Vote only for Sanda on your ballot LD19. We deserve better and Sanda is the real deal.
