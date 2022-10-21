Since moving here 15 years ago, our state legislative representatives have bounced back and forth from the Senate to the House when term limits moved them along, but they have done little that really helps residents of LD19.

I want a representative who will work toward regulation of excessive groundwater pumping, instead of someone who in 2018 sponsored a bill, for the second time, to loosen water requirements for new developments in rural counties.



