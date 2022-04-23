I am responding to the April 20 article concerning GVR CEO Scott Somers’ discussions of the Strategic Plan (“'Meet the CEO' gets questions answered”). I plan to attend the May 3 session, but I would also like to communicate my thoughts to a greater audience than will be at the session. Per the article, the Strategic Plan includes discussion of the Canoa Hills clubhouse and the idea of a coffee shop/gathering place in this space.
This idea needs to be re-evaluated for the following reasons.
1. The Marathon Station, less than a half-mile away, will at some point open a Dunkin Donuts or similar concept and has plenty of gathering space (there was a full restaurant there previously). The two businesses would be competing. We in this neighborhood want the Marathon and associated food service business to be successful.
2. There is already a Starbucks inside the Continental Safeway (3 miles).
3. Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital has a coffee shop and gathering space (4.2 miles).
4. I anticipate that GVR will have a very difficult time getting and keeping a contracted vendor to run the coffee shop. They couldn’t even get a vendor to run small vending machines at the centers because “it was not profitable.” I have personally worked with an approved GVR catering vendor that closed their Sahuarita location, and did not want to service GVR from Tucson as it was too far.
Use the space for clubs as it was originally intended. We do not need another coffee shop in this area.
