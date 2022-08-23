The Arizona Free Enterprise Club claims to be the anointed protectors of our taxpayer dollars. So why are they spending gobs of money to attack battle-tested conservatives who have proven track records of voting for historic tax cuts, reducing public debt, enhancing school choice, being pro-life, supporting the Second Amendment, and advocating economic development policies that generated a $5.6 billion state budget surplus this past fiscal year?
The Arizona Free Enterprise Club (AFEC) also claims to be a watchdog for economic policy by railing against what they call “picking winners and losers” at the Arizona Legislature. But for most industries in the state, AFEC has openly opposed business development and public-private policy opportunities.
Yet surprisingly, the Arizona Free Enterprise Club was nowhere to be found during the 2021 crusade against legislative efforts by Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks to secure their own special taxing district for maintaining the stadium and hotel which taxpayers already bought for them.
Perhaps the reason that AFEC chose to sit on the bench for that one was because the same family owns both them and the Diamondbacks… a bit of a conflict? Consequently, the Diamondbacks can now levy an additional 9% tax on top of the already heavy 8.6% tax on fans who use their stadium and on visitors staying at the taxing district-fueled hotel they will build, taxpayers be damned.
That legislation also provides the Diamondbacks with the benefit of the State of Arizona’s credit rating, so they can finance these upgrades with low-interest government bonds. A sweetheart deal for sure. One that many businesses who are not major funders of the Arizona Free Enterprise Club do not get to utilize.
These billionaire hypocrites, along with their highly paid lobbying intimidators, remained completely silent. Where were our illustrious AFEC watchdogs when it came to protecting the interests of taxpayers against the interests of their family-owned Diamondbacks? Curiously absent… and mute.
However, the Arizona Free Enterprise Club certainly regained their voice this year, when economically important companies like Apple, Intel and Google sought similar tax credit legislation that would keep Arizona competitive while these industries continue to grow. AFEC also objected to efforts which would provide Maricopa County taxpayers the option to continue an existing tax for transportation infrastructure improvements for one of the fastest growing areas in the country.
Additionally, AFEC demanded the rejection of a conservative budget that improved key infrastructure, reduced debt, cut taxes, funded school choice, and enhanced border security.
This private billionaires’ club then bankrolled hundreds of thousands of dollars into grossly, distorted attack campaigns against proven fiscal conservatives who may have disagreed with AFEC’s self-interested meddling and who saw the benefit of those proposals for our state.
Surprisingly again, the Arizona Free Enterprise Club never once attacked a single legislative member for the 2021 Diamondbacks’ deal nor for the privileged authority the team received to engage in lucrative sports gambling. Apparently picking their related Diamondbacks as an economic winner is OK.
Simultaneously, AFEC recruits, contributes to, and enthusiastically endorses candidates who they can mold to run against your proven legislative incumbents. As long as those recruits will do its bidding, AFEC doesn’t care who it is – they have even endorsed a convicted domestic abuser for your State House! Blood is obviously thicker than integrity.
I urge all Arizona voters to be wary of any glossy hit pieces in their mailboxes from the so-called Arizona “Free Enterprise” Club as well as their self-serving social media messaging.
Bob Thorpe is a former four-term Republican state representative from Coconino County (2013-21).
