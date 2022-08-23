Purchase Access

The Arizona Free Enterprise Club claims to be the anointed protectors of our taxpayer dollars. So why are they spending gobs of money to attack battle-tested conservatives who have proven track records of voting for historic tax cuts, reducing public debt, enhancing school choice, being pro-life, supporting the Second Amendment, and advocating economic development policies that generated a $5.6 billion state budget surplus this past fiscal year?

The Arizona Free Enterprise Club (AFEC) also claims to be a watchdog for economic policy by railing against what they call “picking winners and losers” at the Arizona Legislature. But for most industries in the state, AFEC has openly opposed business development and public-private policy opportunities.



Bob Thorpe is a former four-term Republican state representative from Coconino County (2013-21).

