America has never seen better days. President Joe Biden has done a masterful job pulling us away from the last president, Donald Trump, and his destructive policies. Biden should be highly commended for his outstanding performance.
So, let's recap some of the great policies the Biden Administration and his inner circle of socialists have bestowed on the American people, all designed to make our lives so much more meaningful and certainly happier.
•The border. Our southern border has finally been opened to accommodate grief-stricken souls from foreign countries pleading for relief from tyrannical regimes. We are a loving country and it’s about time we proved it to the world. Never mind complaints that we don’t vet those victims who cross our border illegally nor do we test them for disease control. If any are sick, our government will take care of them free of charge with an abundance of taxpayer funds.
•Crime is next. Some say it is out of control. Well, no it’s not. Crime, primarily in the inner cities, represents a certain element of our population that has been ignored for years, those that only perpetrate crime to sustain life for themselves and their hungry families. And many of our district attorneys who refuse to prosecute certain crimes, some very serious, and let hardened criminals out of jail prematurely are simply showing compassion for the individual. And many who are released who recommit serious crime simply deserve a second chance, or third chance or a fourth, etc.
We must celebrate our understanding and openly display love for our brothers. This lull for serious criminal prosecution is an experiment designed to instill self confidence in the lawbreaker so they will become model citizens and refrain from crime. That is a commendable goal. Never mind that the Black Lives Matter folks don’t care about the extreme violence in Chicago and elsewhere. They only respond when a white police officer shoots a black. Why, because the poor murder victims at the hands of thugs do not have deep pockets to enrich BLM and others. The municipalities that employ the law enforcement officer(s) are their target.
•Don’t be upset about massive, record-setting inflation. President Biden and company have unequivocally assured us that the economy problems are merely transitory and will not last long. Trust, guys, trust! Now, there are certainly other areas we could touch on but I’m sure you get the point.
In closing, I have a confession to make. My only regret is that I did not vote for President Biden. I wish I had so I could personally claim that I was part of his victory and could directly celebrate in his fine work. I’m sure the folks that did vote for him are certainly proud of his achievements.
William Davis
Green Valley