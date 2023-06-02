I read with interest the Green Valley News article on May 31 that discussed home value concerns with a proposed Vulcan asphalt plant which would be built just off of Old Nogales Highway ("Residents, experts weigh in on home value concerns with asphalt plant," Page A2).
As a resident of Sahuarita and Quail Creek, I found the article interesting, but not illuminating. It is probably too soon to gather enough real data to say whether home sales, both volume and prices, have been impacted. There is certainly enough hearsay information in the community that talks about the negative impact that is occurring today. That also seems to be consistent with past data gathered in many other communities outside Arizona. Odor and emissions issues will have a negative impact within a one to 10-mile radius. Increased truck traffic, from six to eight trucks a day to ~450 trucks per day will also play a significant role — and it won't be positive.
One good train-truck collision as the trucks enter or leave the plant will effect the area for miles. Look at what happened in Ohio recently when a train simply derailed. And train volume on the rail line is expected to increase over the coming years.
I hope all prospective buyers and their agents are reading the disclosure statements carefully. All in all, I wouldn't expect a positive effect of an asphalt plant on home values; I would expect a negative effect. The size is yet to be determined.
