Ever wonder why the current Democratic candidates want open borders and not register those who are here illegally? It is hinted they’d have a larger voting pool. What difference would it make since we use the Electoral College? The candidate with the most electoral votes tallying at least 270 is elected as our president, not whoever received the most popular votes. Could that somehow be circumvented?
According to an article in the Washington Times, May 21, 2019, there is an interstate compact already approved by 15 state governments and Washington, D.C., called the National Popular Vote (NPV) referendum. The referendum would not eliminate the Electoral College because that requires a constitutional amendment. It would rather render the college irrelevant by having state electors cast their electoral votes for the national popular vote winner instead of candidates winning the most votes in their perspective states.
Colorado, Delaware and New Mexico joined the compact in 2019. Nevada, Maine and Oregon are soon to follow. The compact takes effect after states totaling 270 electoral votes have joined. The compact currently has a total number of states equal to 195 Electoral Votes. By November 2020, there should be enough states in the NPV compact to win the election by circumventing the intended purpose or the Electoral College. This interstate compact is brought to us by the Democrats. If only they could put in as much effort into fixing the health-care nightmares they forced upon Americans under President Obama.
Tom Chandler, Green Valley