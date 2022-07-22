Recently the Green Valley News published a rather obtuse letter authored by one Bette Rose Immel. Within that literary farce Ms. Immel proceeded to Demand, Ask, insist, cajole and plead for any individual reading her literary effort to Vote Democratic! Personally This is laughable at best. At worst it's a sign of how informed some really are about the situation surrounding us. So ok Bette here we go: If you like 1) Outrageous prices for Gasoline- Vote for A Democrat 2) If you like the United States of America Becoming subservient to our enemies- Vote Democratic 3) If you like subterfuge, constant complaining, bashing America and what our Wonderful Country stands for- Vote Democratic 4) if you like Borders Open to allow the entry of possible terrorists and others with I'll intent that we will be supporting with tax dollars- Vote For a Democrat 5) If you like seeing folks living in tents within our cities-Vote for A Democrat 6) if you enjoy being told you have to. Comply with the demands of an activist, elected or not-Vote for a Democrat 7) if you like increasing interest rates and stifling inflation- Vote for a Democrat 8) if you are against the Constitution of these United States-Votebfor a Democrat 9) If you like your children being taught perverse behavior and CRT in our public schools, then having parents who question this taking place and then are ridiculed and arrested-Vote for a Democrat 10) Tyrannical control over our economy, taxes and resources, Vote Dem.
