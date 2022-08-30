I’m running for a seat in the state House for Legislative District 19, which has not had Democratic representation in 20 years! Democrats deliver and the Inflation Reduction Act Congress just passed without a single Republican vote is a perfect example. This amazing bill finally provides desperately needed funding to help rural and farming communities grow, strengthen and modernize for the future.
It has almost $10 billion to improve our rural electrical grid, to make sure it’s strong and resilient for future decades to avoid the kind of blackouts Texas has experienced.
Billions in climate-smart agricultural funding support farmers while reducing pollution and emissions. Support for rural electrical co-ops and renewable energy projects, USDA conservation programs, and debt relief for distressed farmers.
Funding for climate-related projects that are crucial to guarantee our long-term ability to survive, like wildfire prevention and protection of our water resources, that have been ignored by current legislators. Plus, it has a rebate program to help all Americans make their homes safer and greener, historic improvements to Medicare, and more. It really is an amazing accomplishment.
I’m thankful that Joe Biden is delivering on his promise to our heartlands and I am asking for your vote this November to continue to improve the lives of all who live in Cochise, Greenlee, Graham, Santa Cruz and Pima counties. When we strengthen our rural farming and agricultural communities, we build a stronger America. It is time to put Arizona first not as a slogan but as policy. If elected, I intend to do just that.
