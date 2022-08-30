Purchase Access

I’m running for a seat in the state House for Legislative District 19, which has not had Democratic representation in 20 years! Democrats deliver and the Inflation Reduction Act Congress just passed without a single Republican vote is a perfect example. This amazing bill finally provides desperately needed funding to help rural and farming communities grow, strengthen and modernize for the future.

It has almost $10 billion to improve our rural electrical grid, to make sure it’s strong and resilient for future decades to avoid the kind of blackouts Texas has experienced.



