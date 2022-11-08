A lot of us in Green Valley knew and admired Rich Richey. We lost him in 2019, and shortly after that his wife, Sandi, was going through some of his papers and found this letter he'd written to his parents in 1958. Two years later, in 1960, Rich graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy. He went into the Navy — where he was among the very few lieutenants promoted directly to captain — then transferred to the Marine Corps. He volunteered for duty in Vietnam twice, serving in several roles. He later was selected to serve on the U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare Team, giving presentations in 17 foreign countries and 22 states. He finished his military career as Inspector-Instructor 4th Marine Division, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in Birmingham, Alabama. The young man raised in New Holstein, Wisconsin, served his country well and, as you'll read, honored his parents with his life and his words.
Lt. Col. Rich Richey, it's our honor to remember you this Veterans Day.
"Thanks"
In the twenty years that I've been alive,
I've been one of three, then four, then five.
For these wonderful years, I send thanks up Above,
For I have lived them with you in a home filled with Love.
In these twenty years, I've grown quite a lot.
In stature, in knowledge — knowing what, and what not.
The growing in height, I did by myself,
But 'twas you, Mom and Dad, who raised my soul's wealth.
You've taught me discernment, 'twixt the fine and the base
And instilled in me Honor, which time can't erase.
You have given to me the most priceless treasure
For you've raised me in love, and that without measure.
You've taught, "Steer clear of the Wrong; hold steadfast to the Right.
"This I shall do, for therein is my might.
I know by your teaching, because of your trust,
The right course to follow, and follow I must.
You never have told me, with my future at stake,
"Now listen to us; here's the course you shall take.
"You advised me, rather, in career-choosing plight,"
Seek only the good; do what you know is right.
"I now know for certain which course is true,
But would never have found it, had it not been for you.
I shall someday sail out to make war for the Right
With Honor you gave me; here, too, lies my might.
If my comrades-in-arms have had parents like you,
Then America's Navy has men that are true.
Our country must needs be the strongest on Earth
For her warriors know Honor, began learning at birth.
By pain and hardship and and work and tears,
You have given me much in these twenty years.
Now I ask something more, something I've never had:
