Lt. Col. H.L. “Rich” Richey

A lot of us in Green Valley knew and admired Rich Richey. We lost him in 2019, and shortly after that his wife, Sandi, was going through some of his papers and found this letter he'd written to his parents in 1958. Two years later, in 1960, Rich graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy. He went into the Navy — where he was among the very few lieutenants promoted directly to captain — then transferred to the Marine Corps. He volunteered for duty in Vietnam twice, serving in several roles. He later was selected to serve on the U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare Team, giving presentations in 17 foreign countries and 22 states. He finished his military career as Inspector-Instructor 4th Marine Division, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in Birmingham, Alabama. The young man raised in New Holstein, Wisconsin, served his country well and, as you'll read, honored his parents with his life and his words.

Lt. Col. Rich Richey, it's our honor to remember you this Veterans Day.



