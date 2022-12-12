You know five people who died from being unvaxed? Do you know how statistically insignificant that is? (Unless of course that statistic includes you).
For the first time, more than half of all Americans who died after contracting COVID-19 were vaccinated at least once, according to data on COVID-19 deaths in August analyzed by The Washington Post.
According to the Post's analysis, the age demographic most at risk of dying with a COVID-19 infection was also more likely to have taken the vaccine, such as the elderly. I'm not going to do the homework for you, but it appears to me that no homework has been done by those like Sharon O'Connor ("Hillyer's facts," Dec. 7), who continue to "spread disinformation" (her words).
At any rate, the old adage of "Lies, damned lies, and statistics" is totally at work here, regardless of what side of the vax issue you take. I'm not against vaccines. My kids got all theirs. I had all mine, I'm against THIS vaccine. Do you understand that this is MY choice, and a mandate is just wrong?
