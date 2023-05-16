As Title 42 was ending, the Green Valley Council crafted a letter warning residents about possible “groups of individuals” in the streets and for us "not to approach! Call 911 !"

This unnecessary language raises fear, not just concern. If folks are released to the streets by Border Patrol it will be after they have been processed, have been photographed, fingerprinted and have in hand an NTA (notice to appear) with a date and address to report to ICE or court in their intended destination.



