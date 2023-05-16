As Title 42 was ending, the Green Valley Council crafted a letter warning residents about possible “groups of individuals” in the streets and for us "not to approach! Call 911 !"
This unnecessary language raises fear, not just concern. If folks are released to the streets by Border Patrol it will be after they have been processed, have been photographed, fingerprinted and have in hand an NTA (notice to appear) with a date and address to report to ICE or court in their intended destination.
If they are on the street they will be confused and frightened. They will not be armed or dangerous. They will need water, a snack, maybe a sweater for cold or umbrella for sun. Then connection to a shelter to assist with travel to their family.
It would be helpful to call a church, like Good Shepherd UCC or Green Valley Methodist, to get them some help.
If we think a large group will have walked through the desert 40 miles from the border (which would take a couple of days), they will have been seen by the cameras spread out across the valleys at the level of the I-19 checkpoint.
But the GVC letter assumes that these are dangerous people. A call to "do not approach" indicates that. In my 13 years of working in the desert with Samaritans, I have never met folks with guns nor been badly treated by any migrants. Their primary attitude is gratitude.
This letter by the GVC is poorly worded and raises unwarranted fears ! It should be renovated.
