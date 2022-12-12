Our Founding Fathers were brilliant scholars of the Enlightenment which gave sovereignty to reason and to the evidence of the senses. What they did not have access to are the MRI machines and other scientific tools that inform us that each brain is a universe of one. Of the 8 thousand million humans on this planet, not one brain is exactly like another. Each person emerges from the womb with a different synaptic arrangement. So each person perceives their existence differently, and their life experience builds on that structure.

Each one of our Founding Fathers had a desire for control and a belief that they knew how things should be, but they also knew from experience that perception is not necessarily reality. Other perceptions might have validity, and that judging others only by one's own viewpoint doesn't result in a meeting of the minds.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?